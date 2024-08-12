State employee pleads to fraud charges Published 8:00 am Monday, August 12, 2024

A former employee with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, misappropriating over $400,000.

According to her plea agreement, between July 2021 and May 2023, 35-year-old Brittany Joyce May of Frankfort May was employed as an administrative specialist at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says as part of her duties, May managed payments to providers who were eligible for payments under certain adoption and foster programs. In doing so, May input provider information into the computer resource directory, including their personal identifying information and banking information. To receive payments under these programs, providers submitted request paperwork to CHFS. Upon receiving those requests, May would initiate payments, via a wire transfer, to the provider’s bank account.

However, when some providers did not submit the required paperwork or stopped receiving payments because their services had expired, May would instead direct funds that would have been paid to them to four bank accounts that she owned and controlled.

To conceal these actions, May would submit false invoices, to make it appear as if the provider had requested payment. And knowing the system would automatically send notifications to the provider’s listed address, indicating a payment had been made, May would change the provider addresses, to forward the notices elsewhere. From July 2021 to May 2023, May used the names and/or social security numbers of 45 providers in the computer resource directory to operate her scheme, and she further opened bank accounts using the personal identifying information of two providers.

In all, May is accused of misappropriating $444,663.77 in funds and initiated more than 540 fraudulent wire transfers to bank accounts she owned and controlled.

May is scheduled to be sentenced on November 5, 2024. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge, as well as a mandatory, consecutive two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.