Man faces auto theft charge Published 8:34 am Monday, August 12, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing a charge of auto theft after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen Jeep.

Eric Farmer, 48, of Ages, was arrested on Tuesday, August 6, by Harlan City Police Sgt. Mike Lunsford.

According to Harlan City Police Assistant Chief Mitch Alford, a report of a vehicle being stolen was received around noon on August 6.

“We received a call of a vehicle theft at Timberland Barns at Village Center Mall,” Alford said. “I met with the vehicle owner, and he advised someone knocked on the door, and shortly after that he heard a vehicle start up and leave. He went out to check, and his Jeep was gone.”

Alford noted the vehicle was a 2005 Jeep Wrangler.

“I then went to multiple businesses in the area and reached out to see if I could get their surveillance video. I obtained enough information to identify the subject as Eric Farmer,” he said.

Alford and Lunsford proceeded to Farmer’s residence.

“We located him wearing the same clothes as in the video along with the Jeep,” Alford said. “At that point we placed him under arrest.”

The incident occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. and Farmer was placed under arrest approximately four and a half hours later, Alford said.

Farmer was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (auto). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

