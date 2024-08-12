How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12 Published 10:06 am Monday, August 12, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in baseball with 153 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .415 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.250).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

The lefty’s last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Sale is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the season.

Sale will look to secure his 20th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning

