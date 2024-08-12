How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Monday, August 12, 2024
In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.
We’ve got everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 12
St. Louis Cardinals (60-58) at Cincinnati Reds (57-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-9, 3.7 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-6, 3.65 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (59-60) at Cleveland Guardians (69-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.06 ERA)
Houston Astros (62-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-6, 3.07 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (11-5, 3.46 ERA)
Texas Rangers (55-63) at Boston Red Sox (61-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.8 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (65-53) at Minnesota Twins (65-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (10-8, 4.74 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (8-7, 3.03 ERA)
New York Yankees (70-49) at Chicago White Sox (28-91)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Ky Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (12-5, 3.06 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (69-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (7-6, 4.02 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 4.38 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (54-64) at Los Angeles Angels (52-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-3, 6.04 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.44 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (56-61) at San Diego Padres (66-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 4.54 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (44-75) at Arizona Diamondbacks (66-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (61-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA)
