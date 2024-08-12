Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 12 Published 9:24 am Monday, August 12, 2024

In the series opener on Monday, August 12, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (61-56) take on Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants (61-59). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-115) as moneyline favorites versus the Giants (-105). This matchup’s total has been listed at 6.5. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Giants -105

Giants -105 Over/Under: 6.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Sale has registered 11 quality starts this year.

Sale enters this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 11th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Braves’ .305 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves average baseball’s 12th-ranked WHIP (1.250).

