How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Published 4:06 am Sunday, August 11, 2024
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fifth in MLB action with 149 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.
- The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (495 total runs).
- The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.
- Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- The Braves average baseball’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.243).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday, Aug. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Schwellenbach is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Schwellenbach is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|L 16-7
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Tanner Gordon
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|W 11-8
|Away
|Max Fried
|Dakota Hudson
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Robbie Ray
|8/15/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Logan Webb
|8/16/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Soriano
