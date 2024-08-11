How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11 Published 4:06 am Sunday, August 11, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth in MLB action with 149 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (495 total runs).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves average baseball’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.243).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday, Aug. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this game.

Schwellenbach is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano

