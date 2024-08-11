How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:33 am Sunday, August 11, 2024

The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, should provide some fireworks.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 11

Los Angeles Angels (51-66) at Washington Nationals (54-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

11:35 AM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.66 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.66 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (0-2, 14.14 ERA)

Houston Astros (61-55) at Boston Red Sox (61-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: James Paxton (9-3, 4.42 ERA)

James Paxton (9-3, 4.42 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (9-7, 3.98 ERA)

Texas Rangers (55-62) at New York Yankees (69-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-6, 4.1 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (7-6, 4.1 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (49-69) at Toronto Blue Jays (54-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-10, 3.95 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-10, 3.95 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

San Diego Padres (66-52) at Miami Marlins (43-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-2, 5.1 ERA)

Max Meyer (2-2, 5.1 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.4 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (70-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (58-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 6.23 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.66 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (56-61) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA)

Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.93 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (68-49) at Minnesota Twins (65-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-2, 5.55 ERA)

David Festa (2-2, 5.55 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (9-4, 3.48 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (61-55) at Colorado Rockies (43-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.65 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.65 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.04 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (55-63) at San Francisco Giants (61-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 4.73 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 4.73 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (2-5, 5.62 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (68-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.54 ERA)

Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.54 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.87 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (69-48) at Arizona Diamondbacks (65-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19 ERA)

Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (8-7, 3.27 ERA)

New York Mets (61-56) at Seattle Mariners (62-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

7:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA)

Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06 ERA)

