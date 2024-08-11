How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Sunday, August 11, 2024
The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, should provide some fireworks.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 11
Los Angeles Angels (51-66) at Washington Nationals (54-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.66 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (0-2, 14.14 ERA)
Houston Astros (61-55) at Boston Red Sox (61-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton (9-3, 4.42 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (9-7, 3.98 ERA)
Texas Rangers (55-62) at New York Yankees (69-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-6, 4.1 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (49-69) at Toronto Blue Jays (54-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-10, 3.95 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (9-8, 4.35 ERA)
San Diego Padres (66-52) at Miami Marlins (43-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-2, 5.1 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.4 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (70-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (58-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 6.23 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.66 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (56-61) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.93 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (68-49) at Minnesota Twins (65-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-2, 5.55 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (9-4, 3.48 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (61-55) at Colorado Rockies (43-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.65 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.04 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (55-63) at San Francisco Giants (61-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 4.73 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (2-5, 5.62 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (56-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (68-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.54 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.87 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (69-48) at Arizona Diamondbacks (65-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (8-7, 3.27 ERA)
New York Mets (61-56) at Seattle Mariners (62-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06 ERA)
