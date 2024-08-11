Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 11 Published 1:25 am Sunday, August 11, 2024

On Sunday, August 11 at 3:10 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (61-55) visit the Colorado Rockies (43-75) at Coors Field in the rubber game of the series. Spencer Schwellenbach will get the ball for the Braves, while Kyle Freeland will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Braves (-210), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Rockies (+170) Sportsbooks have set the over/under for this matchup at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -210

Braves -210 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +170

Rockies +170 Over/Under: 10.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schwellenbach is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Schwellenbach will try to prolong a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 149 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .412 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (495 total).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves average MLB’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.243).

