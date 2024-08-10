Vanderbilt 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet Virginia Tech on August 31, their first game of the 2024 college football schedule — keep scrolling for the complete slate.

2024 Vanderbilt Game and TV Schedule

Vanderbilt 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Commodores are facing the 12th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total from last year).

Using our predictions, Vanderbilt will be playing the 13th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this season (84), Vanderbilt has the seventh-toughest schedule in college football.

The Commodores will face the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year (67).

In 2024, Vanderbilt’s schedule will see nine games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and zero games against squads with less than four wins in 2023.

The Commodores will play nine teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Vanderbilt Stat Insights (2023)

With 318.9 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 454.9 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Commodores were outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.

Vanderbilt sported the 103rd-ranked scoring offense last year (22.8 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 36.2 points allowed per game.

With 279.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in FBS, the Commodores had to rely on their 65th-ranked passing offense (223.7 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Vanderbilt ranked 10th-worst in rushing offense (95.3 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 105th with 175.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

It was a tough season for the Commodores in terms of third-down rate, as they ranked 18th-worst in third-down percentage (32.9%) and seventh-worst in third-down percentage allowed (46.7%) last season.

Vanderbilt forced 16 total turnovers (86th in FBS) last season and turned it over 19 times (77th in FBS) for a turnover margin of -3, 91st-ranked in college football.

