Vanderbilt 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Vanderbilt 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet Virginia Tech on August 31, their first game of the 2024 college football schedule — keep scrolling for the complete slate.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Vanderbilt Game and TV Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score/Tickets TV Channel
Virginia Tech August 31 | 12:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Alcorn State (FCS) September 7 | 7:30 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub ESPNU (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
@ Georgia State September 14 | 7:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
@ Missouri September 21 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
Alabama October 5 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
@ Kentucky October 12 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
Ball State October 19 | 7:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub SEC Network+
Texas October 26 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
@ Auburn November 2 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
South Carolina November 9 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
@ LSU November 23 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA
Tennessee November 30 | 1:00 PM ET Get tickets for this game at StubHub TBA

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Vanderbilt 2024 Strength of Schedule

  • The Commodores are facing the 12th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total from last year).
  • Using our predictions, Vanderbilt will be playing the 13th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this season (84), Vanderbilt has the seventh-toughest schedule in college football.
  • The Commodores will face the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year (67).
  • In 2024, Vanderbilt’s schedule will see nine games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and zero games against squads with less than four wins in 2023.
  • The Commodores will play nine teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt Stat Insights (2023)

  • With 318.9 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 454.9 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Commodores were outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.
  • Vanderbilt sported the 103rd-ranked scoring offense last year (22.8 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 36.2 points allowed per game.
  • With 279.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in FBS, the Commodores had to rely on their 65th-ranked passing offense (223.7 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
  • Vanderbilt ranked 10th-worst in rushing offense (95.3 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 105th with 175.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • It was a tough season for the Commodores in terms of third-down rate, as they ranked 18th-worst in third-down percentage (32.9%) and seventh-worst in third-down percentage allowed (46.7%) last season.
  • Vanderbilt forced 16 total turnovers (86th in FBS) last season and turned it over 19 times (77th in FBS) for a turnover margin of -3, 91st-ranked in college football.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.

More How to Watch

USC 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

USC 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Iowa 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Iowa 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Rutgers 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Rutgers 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Oregon 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Oregon 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

Print Article

SportsPlus