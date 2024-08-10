Vanderbilt 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results
Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024
The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet Virginia Tech on August 31, their first game of the 2024 college football schedule — keep scrolling for the complete slate.
Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
2024 Vanderbilt Game and TV Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score/Tickets
|TV Channel
|Virginia Tech
|August 31 | 12:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Alcorn State (FCS)
|September 7 | 7:30 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|ESPNU (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|@ Georgia State
|September 14 | 7:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|@ Missouri
|September 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|Alabama
|October 5 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|@ Kentucky
|October 12 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|Ball State
|October 19 | 7:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|SEC Network+
|Texas
|October 26 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|@ Auburn
|November 2 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|South Carolina
|November 9 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|@ LSU
|November 23 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|Tennessee
|November 30 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Vanderbilt 2024 Strength of Schedule
- The Commodores are facing the 12th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total from last year).
- Using our predictions, Vanderbilt will be playing the 13th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this season (84), Vanderbilt has the seventh-toughest schedule in college football.
- The Commodores will face the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year (67).
- In 2024, Vanderbilt’s schedule will see nine games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and zero games against squads with less than four wins in 2023.
- The Commodores will play nine teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.
Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.
Vanderbilt Stat Insights (2023)
- With 318.9 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 454.9 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Commodores were outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.
- Vanderbilt sported the 103rd-ranked scoring offense last year (22.8 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 36.2 points allowed per game.
- With 279.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in FBS, the Commodores had to rely on their 65th-ranked passing offense (223.7 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Vanderbilt ranked 10th-worst in rushing offense (95.3 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 105th with 175.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- It was a tough season for the Commodores in terms of third-down rate, as they ranked 18th-worst in third-down percentage (32.9%) and seventh-worst in third-down percentage allowed (46.7%) last season.
- Vanderbilt forced 16 total turnovers (86th in FBS) last season and turned it over 19 times (77th in FBS) for a turnover margin of -3, 91st-ranked in college football.
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.