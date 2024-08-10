USC 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:50 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

A matchup versus Michigan on September 21 is what jumps out when glancing at the USC Trojans’ college football schedule in 2024. Keep scrolling to find dates and times for every game.

2024 USC Game and TV Schedule

USC 2024 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last season (95), the Trojans have the toughest schedule in college football.

USC will face the 17th-ranked schedule in college football, based on our predictions.

USC is facing the second-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

The Trojans are playing the third-hardest conference schedule this season (based on their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last year).

USC has a schedule that features 10 games in 2024 against teams with winning records in 2023 (five of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them collected less than four wins).

The Trojans will have 11 games against teams who played in a bowl in 2023 bowl.

USC Stat Insights (2023)

The Trojans struggled defensively, ranking 15th-worst in FBS (432.8 yards allowed per game) last season. However, they ranked 10th-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 466.9 yards per game.

USC struggled defensively last season, ranking 13th-worst in FBS (34.4 points allowed per game). However, it ranked third-best on the other side of the ball, totaling 41.8 points per game.

The Trojans ranked 103rd in pass defense last season (246.4 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in FBS with 333 passing yards per game.

With 186.5 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 15th-worst in FBS, USC had to ask its 93rd-ranked running game (133.9 rushing yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

USC ranked 74th in college football with a -1 turnover margin last season after forcing 16 turnovers (86th in FBS) while committing 17 (51st in FBS).

