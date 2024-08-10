South Carolina 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

On August 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will open their 2024 college football schedule against Old Dominion. See below for more info.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 South Carolina Game and TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

South Carolina 2024 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (82), the Gamecocks have the 13th-hardest schedule in college football.

According to our predictions, South Carolina has the 11th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness — and using its opponents’ projected win total this season — South Carolina will be facing the 28th-ranked schedule this year.

The Gamecocks are playing the 14th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year).

In 2024, South Carolina will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

The Gamecocks’ schedule in 2024 features nine returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

South Carolina Stat Insights (2023)

The Gamecocks ranked 83rd in total offense (363.1 yards per game) and 90th in total defense (395.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

South Carolina averaged 26 points per game offensively last year (77th in FBS), and it allowed 26.3 points per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball.

On offense, the Gamecocks were a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 24th-best in FBS by compiling 278 passing yards per game. They ranked 101st on defense (246.3 passing yards allowed per game).

South Carolina ranked fifth-worst in rushing offense (85.1 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 65th with 149.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Gamecocks ranked 21st-worst in third-down conversion rate (33.5%) last season, but they played better on defense, ranking 106th with a 42.9% third-down percentage allowed.

South Carolina ranked 38th in college football with a +4 turnover margin last season after forcing 17 turnovers (73rd in FBS) and committing 13 (17th in FBS).

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.