South Alabama 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

The South Alabama Jaguars will play North Texas on August 31, their opening game of the 2024 college football schedule — keep scrolling for the full slate.

2024 South Alabama Game and TV Schedule

South Alabama 2024 Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Jaguars will be playing the 60th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Based on its opponents’ projected win total this season, South Alabama will be facing the 98th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Jaguars will face the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their Sun Belt opponents’ combined win total last season (48).

South Alabama has eight games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2023, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

The Jaguars have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

South Alabama Stat Insights (2023)

The Jaguars found success on both offense and defense last season, ranking 24th-best in total offense (440.5 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (313.4 yards allowed per game).

South Alabama put up 33.1 points per game on offense last season (28th in FBS), and it ranked 27th on the other side of the ball with 21 points allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars ranked 33rd in FBS with 268.2 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 28th in passing yards allowed per contest (199.5).

South Alabama sported the 49th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (172.3 per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with just 113.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

South Alabama forced 22 total turnovers (25th in FBS) last season and turned it over 20 times (88th in FBS) for a turnover margin of +2, 50th-ranked in college football.

