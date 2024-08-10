Rutgers 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:50 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

One of the best matchups on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ college football schedule in 2024 is on September 27, against Washington. The full slate can be found in this article.

2024 Rutgers Game and TV Schedule

Rutgers 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Scarlet Knights will have the 85th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season (67).

In terms of difficulty — and using its opponents’ projected win total this season — Rutgers will be playing the 75th-ranked schedule this year.

The Scarlet Knights are playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last year).

Rutgers has six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2023, including one team that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

The Scarlet Knights will clash with seven teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Rutgers Stat Insights (2023)

The Scarlet Knights struggled offensively last season, ranking 11th-worst in FBS (306.2 yards per game). However, they ranked 16th-best on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 313.5 yards per game.

Rutgers averaged 23.2 points per game offensively last season (96th in FBS), and it allowed 21.2 points per game (33rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Scarlet Knights sported the 10th-best pass defense last season (176.3 passing yards allowed per game), but they ranked seventh-worst offensively (137.5 passing yards per game).

Rutgers averaged 168.7 rushing yards per game on offense last year (56th in FBS), and it allowed 137.2 rushing yards per game (43rd) on the other side of the ball.

Rutgers ranked 31st in college football with a +5 turnover margin last season after forcing 18 turnovers (58th in FBS) while committing 13 (17th in FBS).

