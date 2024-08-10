Oregon 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

On November 2, the Oregon Ducks will face Michigan — a highlight of their college football schedule in 2024. The full slate is in this article.

2024 Oregon Game and TV Schedule

Oregon 2024 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (84), the Ducks have the ninth-hardest schedule in college football.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this year (85), Oregon has the sixth-hardest schedule in college football.

According to their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last season (69), the Ducks have the seventh-hardest conference schedule in college football.

Oregon will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

The Ducks have eight teams that played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2024.

Oregon Stat Insights (2023)

The Ducks were a handful for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 531.4 yards per game) and total defense (22nd-best with 318.4 yards allowed per game) this year.

Oregon was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 44.2 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 16.5 points allowed per game).

The Ducks owned the 54th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (215.9 allowed per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 346.9 passing yards per game.

Defensively, Oregon was a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking 11th-best by surrendering only 102.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked 30th on offense (184.5 rushing yards per game).

On offense, the Ducks were a top-25 unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking third-best in FBS by putting up a 51% third-down percentage. They ranked 36th on defense (35.8% third-down percentage allowed).

With 18 forced turnovers (58th in FBS) against seven turnovers committed (first in FBS), Oregon’s +11 turnover margin was the fourth-best in college football last season.

