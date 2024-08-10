Mississippi State 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will begin their 2024 college football schedule versus Eastern Kentucky, an FCS opponent, on August 31 — see below for more.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Mississippi State Game and TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Mississippi State 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Bulldogs will have the ninth-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season (84).

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Mississippi State will be playing the 22nd-ranked schedule this season.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this year (81), Mississippi State has the ninth-toughest schedule in college football.

Taking into account their SEC opponents’ combined win total last season (67), the Bulldogs have the 12th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

Mississippi State will play seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes five teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last year.

The Bulldogs will clash with seven teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Mississippi State Stat Insights (2023)

The Bulldogs averaged 328.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 103rd in FBS. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 41st, surrendering 350.6 yards per contest.

Mississippi State had the 107th-ranked scoring offense last year (21.8 points per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 66th-worst with 26.6 points allowed per game.

The Bulldogs were a bottom-25 pass offense last season, ranking 23rd-worst with 181.8 passing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 34th in FBS (204.7 passing yards allowed per game).

Mississippi State put up 146.8 rushing yards per game on offense last year (80th in FBS), and it gave up 145.9 rushing yards per game (53rd) on defense.

The Bulldogs ranked ninth-worst in third-down conversion rate (30.8%) last season, but they played better on defense, ranking 28th with a 33.9% third-down percentage allowed.

With 12 forced turnovers (117th in FBS) against 14 turnovers committed (27th in FBS) last season, Mississippi State’s -2 turnover margin ranked 81st in college football.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.