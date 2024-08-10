LSU 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

A highlight of the LSU Tigers’ 2024 college football schedule is a game against Alabama on November 9 — keep scrolling for more information.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 LSU Game and TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

LSU 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Tigers will face the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (74).

LSU is playing the 20th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) this year.

LSU will have the 41st-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ projected win total this year (71).

The Tigers will face the 57th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last season (54).

In 2024, LSU’s schedule will see seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2023.

The Tigers will have seven teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2023.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

LSU Stat Insights (2023)

The Tigers ranked 108th in total defense last season (416.6 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking best in FBS with 543.5 total yards per game.

LSU owned the 81st-ranked defense last season (28 points allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking best with 45.5 points per game.

The Tigers struggled on defense against the pass last season, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (255.9 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, they ranked third-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 338.9 passing yards per game.

On offense, LSU was a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking 11th-best in FBS by compiling 204.5 rushing yards per game. It ranked 85th on defense (160.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Tigers struggled defensively in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking 18th-worst in FBS (44.8% third-down percentage). However, they ranked second-best on offense, averaging a 54.6% third-down percentage.

With 14 forced turnovers (105th in FBS) against eight turnovers committed (third in FBS), LSU’s +6 turnover margin was the 25th-best in college football last season.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.