LSU 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results
Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024
A highlight of the LSU Tigers’ 2024 college football schedule is a game against Alabama on November 9 — keep scrolling for more information.
Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
2024 LSU Game and TV Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score/Tickets
|TV Channel
|@ USC
|September 1 | 7:30 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|ABC (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Nicholls State (FCS)
|September 7 | 7:30 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|SEC Network+
|@ South Carolina
|September 14 | 12:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|ABC (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|UCLA
|September 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|South Alabama
|September 28 | 7:45 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|SEC Network (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Ole Miss
|October 12 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|@ Arkansas
|October 19 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|@ Texas A&M
|October 26 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|Alabama
|November 9 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|@ Florida
|November 16 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|Vanderbilt
|November 23 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
|Oklahoma
|November 30 | 1:00 PM ET
|Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|TBA
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
LSU 2024 Strength of Schedule
- The Tigers will face the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (74).
- LSU is playing the 20th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) this year.
- LSU will have the 41st-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ projected win total this year (71).
- The Tigers will face the 57th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last season (54).
- In 2024, LSU’s schedule will see seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2023.
- The Tigers will have seven teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2023.
Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.
LSU Stat Insights (2023)
- The Tigers ranked 108th in total defense last season (416.6 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking best in FBS with 543.5 total yards per game.
- LSU owned the 81st-ranked defense last season (28 points allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking best with 45.5 points per game.
- The Tigers struggled on defense against the pass last season, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (255.9 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, they ranked third-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 338.9 passing yards per game.
- On offense, LSU was a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking 11th-best in FBS by compiling 204.5 rushing yards per game. It ranked 85th on defense (160.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Tigers struggled defensively in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking 18th-worst in FBS (44.8% third-down percentage). However, they ranked second-best on offense, averaging a 54.6% third-down percentage.
- With 14 forced turnovers (105th in FBS) against eight turnovers committed (third in FBS), LSU’s +6 turnover margin was the 25th-best in college football last season.
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.