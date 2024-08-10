Iowa 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:50 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

On August 31, the Iowa Hawkeyes will begin their 2024 college football schedule against Illinois State, an FCS opponent. Keep scrolling for more info.

2024 Iowa Game and TV Schedule

Iowa 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Hawkeyes are facing the 13th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total from last year).

Iowa will face the 28th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ projected win total this season (75).

The Hawkeyes are facing the 17th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last year).

Iowa will face eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule features three teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last year.

The Hawkeyes will play nine games against teams who played in a bowl in 2023 bowl.

Iowa Stat Insights (2023)

While the Hawkeyes ranked worst in FBS in total offense with 234.6 yards per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as they ranked seventh-best (282.5 yards per game allowed).

While Iowa ranked second-worst in FBS in scoring offense with 15.4 points per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best (14.8 points per game allowed).

The Hawkeyes owned the sixth-best pass defense last season (170.7 passing yards allowed per game), but they ranked fourth-worst offensively (118.6 passing yards per game).

Iowa had the 17th-best run defense last season (111.8 rushing yards allowed per game), but it ranked 25th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (115.9 rushing yards per game).

While the Hawkeyes ranked fifth-worst in FBS in third-down conversion rate at 29.4% last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they ranked 15th-best (31.3% third-down conversion rate allowed).

With 15 forced turnovers (99th in FBS) against 22 turnovers committed (112th in FBS), Iowa’s -7 turnover margin was the 16th-worst in college football last season.

