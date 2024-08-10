Georgia 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 9:49 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

On August 31, the Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2024 college football schedule versus Clemson. Keep scrolling for more information.

2024 Georgia Game and TV Schedule

Georgia 2024 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents’ combined win total last year (80), the Bulldogs have the 24th-toughest schedule in college football.

Georgia is facing the 37th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

According to their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year (63), the Bulldogs have the 24th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

In 2024, Georgia will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

The Bulldogs will play eight teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Georgia Stat Insights (2023)

The Bulldogs excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (496.5 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (289.1 yards allowed per game).

Georgia was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 40.1 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 15.6 points allowed per game).

The Bulldogs were a tough opponent for opposing teams in the passing game last season, as they ranked top-25 in both passing offense (11th-best with 305.3 passing yards per game) and passing defense (ninth-best with 175.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Georgia was a handful for opposing teams in the running game last season, as it ranked top-25 in both rushing offense (21st-best with 191.2 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (20th-best with 113.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bulldogs thrived on both offense and defense in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking best in third-down percentage (54.8%) and best in third-down conversion rate allowed (25.7%).

With 17 forced turnovers (73rd in FBS) against 14 turnovers committed (27th in FBS), Georgia (+3) owned the 42nd-ranked turnover margin in college football last season.

