KYTC moving quickly to remove Old Broadway Bridge in Frankfort Published 8:00 am Friday, August 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is expediting the removal of the closed Old Broadway Bridge in Frankfort to ensure public safety and take steps to reopen Kentucky River traffic due to debris falling into the river and onto a nearby park.

The Old Broadway Bridge, built around 1910, has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians since 1993 due to structural deterioration, although an adjacent railroad bridge continues to be used by the RJ Corman Railroad Company.

Earlier this week, sidewalk and railing debris fell from the bridge, prompting immediate action from Transportation Cabinet crews who inspected the structure and began working with the City of Frankfort and the U.S. Coast Guard on measures to ensure public safety.

Email newsletter signup

“Safety is our number one priority, and we are moving quickly to eliminate hazards over the waterway and park so they can reopen,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “At the same time, demolition will include measures to preserve the historic steel truss for reuse while we continue to work with the city on its future pedestrian crossing project.”

At the cabinet’s request, the U.S. Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone at Kentucky River mile markers 65.5 to 66, restricting all vessels from traveling under the structure until Sept. 6. The Transportation Cabinet will also install warning buoys.

The City of Frankfort has placed safety fencing and signs to block the walking trail and areas near the bridge at River View Park.

Currently, state highway engineers are expediting a demolition project to remove the bridge’s approach spans near the shoreline and the main truss span over the river.

A more exact timeline for that work is expected within the next two weeks, with a target of issuing a shortened advertisement period for contractors soon.

Preliminary demolition plans include removing the bridge spans on the city side first to reopen the river to boat traffic – it primarily serves recreational vessels and a few commercial tour boats – and restore park access. Then, the steel superstructure would be taken down carefully so as much as possible can be reused in the future pedestrian crossing project. The State Highway Plan signed by Gov. Andy Beshear in April 2022 provided $3.5 million for the construction of the new crossing. The city agreed in November 2022 to allocate up to $2 million for this work.