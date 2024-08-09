How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9 Published 7:06 am Friday, August 9, 2024

Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth-best in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (479 total).

The Braves rank 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.234).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (0-0) in his third start this season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Robbie Ray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.