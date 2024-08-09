How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Published 7:06 am Friday, August 9, 2024
Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth-best in baseball with 142 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (479 total).
- The Braves rank 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.
- Atlanta’s 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.234).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|L 16-7
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Tanner Gordon
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Cal Quantrill
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Robbie Ray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.