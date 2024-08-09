How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Friday, August 9, 2024
The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, is not one to miss.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 9
Cleveland Guardians (67-47) at Minnesota Twins (63-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (11-5, 3.69 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (0-0, 0 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (51-64) at Washington Nationals (52-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.47 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (68-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (58-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-7, 4.06 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (7-7, 4.05 ERA)
Texas Rangers (54-61) at New York Yankees (68-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (48-68) at Toronto Blue Jays (53-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (9-9, 4.11 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-7, 4.4 ERA)
Houston Astros (59-55) at Boston Red Sox (61-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.09 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.98 ERA)
San Diego Padres (64-52) at Miami Marlins (43-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.96 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (2-5, 4.96 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (57-60) at Chicago White Sox (28-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.25 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (59-57) at Kansas City Royals (64-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.12 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (56-59) at Milwaukee Brewers (65-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.3 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (4-3, 3.59 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (60-54) at Colorado Rockies (42-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.75 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 3 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (69-46) at Arizona Diamondbacks (63-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.77 ERA)
New York Mets (61-54) at Seattle Mariners (60-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.62 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-7, 3.95 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (56-58) at Los Angeles Dodgers (66-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.8 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.2 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (55-61) at San Francisco Giants (59-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.4 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
