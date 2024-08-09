Brea ready to make it rain Published 8:00 am Friday, August 9, 2024

He was a two-time Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year last season at Dayton and had 38 double-digit scoring games in his four-year Dayton career. Koby Brea played 33 games where he hit three or more 3’s and was a career 43.4 percent 3-point shooter with 224 makes.

Brea did all that despite not being totally healthy the last two seasons. He discovered after his sophomore season he had stress fractures in both legs but opted not to have surgery. After his junior season, he opted for surgery and had metal rods inserted into both legs and spent several weeks in a wheelchair.

That’s why he was held out of early workouts by Kentucky coach Mark Pope after transferring to UK to help make sure he’s fresh when the season gets here because he can add a lot to the UK offense.

Brea says he is more of an “all-around player than a playmaker” along with being a terrific 3-point shooter.

“I think I’ve been labeled as a shooter because of what I did in previous years, but I’m trying to expand off of that a little bit and just become a better all-around player for myself and for my teammates,” Brea said.

He believes he’ll work well with BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson, another playmaker/scorer.

“I was super excited when he jumped on board with us because I think it takes a lot of pressure off of both of us,” Brea said. “Just being able to have another person that’s like a really big dynamic score is great. It helps a lot if one dude is off.

“Our whole team is full of scores and full of guys that can do it. I’m super excited to play with them.”