Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 9 Published 9:25 am Friday, August 9, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (60-54) and the Colorado Rockies (42-74) will clash on Friday, August 9 at Coors Field, with Grant Holmes getting the ball for the Braves and Tanner Gordon taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves, at -165, are the favorites in this contest, while the Rockies are underdogs at +140. The total for this matchup is 10.5. The odds to exceed the over are -110, while the odds are -110 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165

Braves -165 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +140

Rockies +140 Over/Under: 10.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Holmes (0-0) in his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth-best in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 13th in baseball with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Atlanta ranks 23rd in runs scored with 479 (4.2 per game).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.234).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.