UK's running back room ready to show fruits of labor

Kentucky running backs coach Jay Boulware likes the way his position group took care of business during offseason workouts and now he’s ready to see how that work pays off.

“The whole reason I was brought in here (last year) was to change the dynamics of the (running backs) room and get it back to where it has been all these years. Ray (Davis) is a great example of that,” Boulware said. “He’s a different style back than what everyone was used to here in that he was a big-play back. He was not that physical back who just ran downhill.”

Boulware has coached at least one 1,000-yard rusher the last seven seasons, including Davis in 2023.

“Every year there is a certain amount of pressure we feel but no more than we put on ourselves,” Boulware said. “I want guys who want to be a 1,000-yard back or 2,000-yard back. I have a guy clamoring now to show he can put up 2K,” Boulware said.

That would be Ohio State transfer Chip Trayanum even though Boulware says there will not be a No. 1 running back until game week. However, he said all his running backs know what new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan wants — hit the right holes, pass protect to keep the quarterback upright and catch the ball effectively if asked to do so.

“The things I love most about Chip are very similar to Ray. His leadership and how he goes about his work every day is like Ray. His assignments are on point. Chip takes coaching and works hard to try and perfect what he is told. He’s a guy that stuffs eight pounds into a five-pound bag. You see him chasing excellence every day,” Boulware said.

Versatile Demo Sumo-Karngbaye will be Kentucky’s No. 2 running back while true freshman Jason Patterson is “the leader in the clubhouse” to be the third back according to Boulware.

“He got here int he spring and excelled at learning what to do. As soon as he got here me, him and chip were in the office grinding. That type mentality is what I look for in my backs,” Boulware said. “The thing that is most attractive about a running back to me is the way we work and set the tone. JP is doing that. He has speed, make you miss ability, size and is a really good player. I’m really excited about what he can do.”