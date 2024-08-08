The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2024 inductees on Wednesday, which includes 26 veterans from around Kentucky, as part of the 10th indictee class.

“I am so proud Lexington serves as the host city for the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “The Hall of Fame is an important organization, and serving as host city is just one piece of Lexington’s commitment to honoring and supporting veterans and their families. I have lived the majority of my life directly tied to the military, both as a military spouse and as mother to two children in military families. This is important to me, and I know our community wants to do all it can to support our veterans.”

The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame was created in 2010 by Vietnam War Veteran, Founder and Executive Director H.B. Deatherage. The organization is committed to recognition of veterans’ military service and honoring their continued service to the community following their military careers. Since 2014, 241 Kentucky veterans have been inducted into the hall of fame.

“Every year it is exciting putting together the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class and seeing the expressions on their faces as they go through the two-day event in September,” Deatherage said. “It is very rewarding and fulfilling as a Vietnam War Veteran.”

The 26 members of this year’s veteran inductee class (* indicates posthumous) include:

–*Thomas Armstrong, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Jefferson County

–*Fred Banta, Specialist Five, U.S. Army, Kenton County

–*Ray Biggerstaff, First Sergeant, U.S. Army, Letcher County

–Carl Bihl, Electrician’s Mate Third Class, U.S. Navy, Campbell County

–Robert Bryant, Specialist Five, U.S. Army, Adair County

–William Buckman, Specialist Five, U.S. Army, Union County

–James Deneen, Sergeant First Class, U.S. Army, Hardin County

–*Orestus Flowers, Technical Sergeant, U.S. Army, Cumberland County

–William Gatherwright, Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Mason County

–Terry Hatton, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Campbell County

–Harold Hendricks, Airman Third Class, U.S. Air Force, Boyle County

–Gary Holbrook, Major, U.S. Army, Kenton County

–Carl Kaelin, Specialist Five, U.S. Army, Grayson County

–*John Kloeker, Corporal, U.S. Army, Kenton County

–Martha Lain, Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army, Jefferson County

–Randy Marsh, Private, U.S. Army Reserves, Kenton County

–*Charles Metcalf, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Madison County

–Harris Millerd, Jr., Chief Warrant Officer Three, U.S. Army & U.S. Air Force, Fayette County

–Ronald Molgaard, First Sergeant, U.S. Army, Hardin County

–Tommy Mullins, Specialist Four, U.S. Army, Daviess County

–Dennis Newberry II, Private First Class, U.S. Army, Daviess County

–Matt Ralph, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Daviess County

–Raymond Rice, Sergeant First Class, U.S. Army, Hardin County

–Bob Rogow, Hospital Corpsman Third Class, U.S. Navy, Madison County

–*Bobby Thornberry, Staff Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Anderson County

–Jack Wagner, Specialist Four, U.S. Army, Campbell County

The 2024 Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m., September 6, and 10 a.m., September 7, at the Embassy Suites, 1801 Newtown Pike, Lexington. Tickets are required for the September 6 dinner. A limited number are available by visiting www.kyveterans.org.