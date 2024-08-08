How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8 Published 1:05 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Thursday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET, with Austin Riley and William Contreras among those expected to produce at the plate.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth-best in MLB play with 140 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (472 total).

The Braves rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.58 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.219).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty’s last time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will look to pick up his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He’s averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison

