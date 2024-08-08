Crow takes on task of rebuilding Harlan volleyball program Published 9:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

A former basketball standout at Cawood High School, Sierra Crow will begin her high school coaching career in a new sport with a big challenge ahead.

Crow was named the new volleyball coach at Harlan over the spring with the task of ending a string of seven straight losing seasons. The Lady Dragons dipped to 3-21 last year and suffered their fourth straight first-round exit from the 52nd District Tournament despite featuring a lineup with four seniors. Crow, who went on to play basketball at Alice Lloyd after playing both basketball and volleyball at JACHS, is stressing fundamentals with her rebuilding team.

Email newsletter signup

“We have a desire to win and want to push these girls to get to a level where that’s possible, but first we want to go back to mechanics,” Crow said. “We want to go back to fundamentals and hitting structure. We compare it to basketball all the time. I’ve been studying the mechanics. We want to build a respectable team where other teams don’t expect to win every set. We want teams to have to defend and come up with an offense to go against us. I don’t want to be seen as a pushover anymore.”

Crow will be able to rebuild around two returning seniors in Annie Hoskins and Kaylee Roark, who were both among the team leaders in several categories.

Hoskins was, by far, the team’s top player at the net last year with 117 kills and 58 blocks. Hoskins also had 27 aces and 18 assists.

“We will look at every possibility to set her up. She’s not just a threat on the net. She runs the court well and her leadership is also very important for us,” Crow said.

Roark played in every match but one last season as the Lady Dragons’ top reserve. She finished with 14 kills, 26 assists, 82 digs and 14 aces.”

“She knows the court well, and I’m looking to her for her leadership also,” Crow said. “We want to define her role and help her get to the next level so can play at the collegiate level. She’s a lefty who adds another side of the court for us. She can play a big role in our rebuild.”

Carley Jump, a junior who played in three varsity matches last year, is moving into a much bigger role this season.

“She gets under the ball and digs well,” Crow said. “I expect her to be our libero or one of our main backline players. She knows the game and sees the court well and moves very well.”

Kamryn Blanton, a senior, will likely move into the starting lineup after returning to the team.

“She could be our setter,” Crow said. “She is also great with the bumps and adds another vibe to the team. She will be a key component in getting our offense started.”

Halle Cox, a freshman who played in 14 varsity matches last year and recorded 43 assists, will be counted on for more contributions this seasons.

“She is big on the back line for us and knows how to go after the ball. She knows the game and can play anywhere,” Crow said.

Peyshaunce Wynn and Addison Campbell, both freshmen who are key players on the basketball team, will play big roles in volleyball this fall.

“Peyshaunce will give us another hitter and blocker on defense. She knows how to get up from basketball. She’s athletic, and there’s not much she can’t do. She can give us another offensive threat on the net,” Crow said. “Addison will serve as a middle blocker because she is a hit threat. We’re just trying to get her used to the game, but she is adjusting well. Her serve will be one of our best.”

Kenzie Shepherd, a freshman, played in five varsity matches last year and is also a contender for a starting job, along with sophomore Gracie Hensley.

“Kenzie has played all thorough middle school. She has come a long way in her serve and can also play middle blocker,” Crow said. “Gracie has never played before, but is showing the signs of a high level setter in just a few weeks of practice. She is definitely pushing for that job.

Harlan won four straight district titles from 2015 to 2018 but hasn’t made it to the regional since 2019 as Bell County has taken control with four championships in the last five years.

“You have to prepare for the other teams, but for us to get to where we want to be we have to focus on our team getting better,” Crow said. “We have to learn there is a strategy to it and get everyone pulling in the same direction with the same mission in mind. My girls are definitely athletic enough, but we have to find the chemistry we need. We can’t worry about what Bell County, Harlan County or Middlesboro offer. We have to worry about what we offer and find a way to reach our potential. If we get to that, we will be a factor.”