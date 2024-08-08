COVID-19 on the rise in Kentucky Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Lantern

COVID-19 is “alive and well” in Kentucky, cautions infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Burns, as hospitalizations for the virus rise and students and teachers head back to school.

Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services data shows an uptick in emergency department visits and hospitalizations from COVID-19 as of Aug. 1.

In July there were 438 hospitalizations for the virus in Kentucky up from 292 hospitalizations in July of 2023.

Also in July 2023, there were 736 emergency room visits for COVID-19, up to 1,704 last month.

This comes as the virus is on the rise in Kentucky, among 35 other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of the country, especially the South and Midwest, is seeing increased numbers of the COVID-19 virus ahead of the new school year and holiday season.

“It is out there,” Burns told reporters Monday. “But the good news is, of course, you still have protection from the vaccines.”

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. A new vaccine booster is expected this fall, possibly in September, as an update to the fall 2023 shot.

“We’re hoping that everybody will take it along with the influenza vaccine — or the flu shot,” said Burns, who is an associate professor at the University of Louisville and a medical doctor with UofL Health. “It is safe to take them both at the same time. We’re in a place now where we’re going to try to make it more of a yearly vaccine as opposed to every three, four or five months.”

As children head back to school, Burns said, they should be diligent about hand washing, covering coughs and general good hygiene that can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

And if a person feels sick, they should stay home to lower the risk of spreading the virus to others, he said.

“If they’re contagious, then they will spread it on,” he said. “So we’re asking people who are ill to stay home.”