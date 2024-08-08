Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for August 8 Published 1:24 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

On Thursday, August 8, William Contreras’ Milwaukee Brewers (64-49) visit the Atlanta Braves (60-53) at Truist Park, with a start time of 12:20 PM ET. The Brewers will be looking for a series sweep.

The Braves, at -145, are favored in this contest, while the Brewers are underdogs at +120. The total for this game is 9. The odds to exceed the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -145

Braves -145 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +120

Brewers +120 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Morton heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton has put up 18 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank seventh-best in MLB action with 140 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (472 total).

The Braves rank 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.58 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.219).

