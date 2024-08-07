How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7 Published 7:06 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Chris Sale, who starts for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .405 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Atlanta is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (467 total).

The Braves are 24th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.206).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Sale (13-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He’s put together a 2.71 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Sale is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Sale is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell

