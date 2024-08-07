Holland: You are the caretaker of your mind Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

By Billy Holland

Columnist

I read a book years ago by Dr. Norman Vincent Peale called, “The amazing results of positive thinking” and I recommend it as an inspiration and encouragement to your spiritual life. He explains that our mind is constantly bombarded with all types of persuasions and each of us are held accountable to manage them. We have the ability to resist and ignore the negative influences that distracts us or we can pray and seek the Lord for a stronger discernment and sensitivity to deception. It was during this time of studying how the mind is considered the battlefield of spiritual warfare, that I had a powerful dream. I do not always place a lot of credibility in dreams, but on the other hand, the Bible reveals that some dreams are used by God as a way of communication. Anyway, here was my dream.

I found myself on a dusty construction site and as I looked around, I noticed workers with shovels and they were busy digging up small trees and bushes. Some were driving trucks and others were using chainsaws and in the distance, I noticed a bulldozer was pushing over some large trees. They were obviously clearing out some things and planting others but I was not sure for what reason. I approached one of the workers and asked who was in charge but he just kept walking. For some reason, I sensed in the dream that Jesus was involved with this operation and so I started searching for Him. I was expecting any moment to see Him in a white tunic, sandals, and a hard hat, but I never did. Finally, I saw a man who was writing on a clipboard and he appeared to be a supervisor. I went over to him and said, “Excuse me, sir, can you tell me where I can find the project manager?” As he started walking away, he turned his head and calmly said, “You are.” This is the last thing I remember.

There is an old rhyme that says, “Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are seeds, you can grow flowers or you can grow weeds.” Simple yet profound, and in relation to being responsible for our thoughts, it makes perfect sense to consider that we are the gardener, caretaker, and manager of our minds. We may not want to admit it, but our spiritual journey with Christ was never intended to be a carefree experience. We are purchased to fulfill a destiny of specific purpose according to what He’s called us to be. Since it’s been established that what we think is directly associated with what we say and do, we can agree that whatever we have allowed to take root within our conscience is having a major impact on who we are.

As the wind and the birds distribute seeds upon the earth, likewise the voices and influences of this life are deposited within our conscience. We may not be able to stop them from landing, but we do not have to allow them to sprout. As Christians, we now have a Master and Lord who wants us to have His mind. There is an interesting scripture found in Romans chapter twelve that refers to this mental accountability, as Paul declares in verse one that God expects us to present our bodies and minds as a living and holy sacrifice. Verse two continues about how this can be accomplished. “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you might prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” Saying no to temptation is essential to having a clean conscience.

The concept here is that we must awaken and realize as Proverbs 23:7 declares, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” When we understand that managing and protecting our mind is our highest priority, we will become more serious about being separate from the world and our sanctification. But, if we choose to live in a default mode that allows anything to persuade and distract us, we are infected with apathy as the enticements of carnality control us. Overcoming Christians cannot intentionally embrace or support any type of sin without drifting into lukewarmness. We will never become what God has called us to be until the desire to walk holy with Christ becomes greater than the acceptance to compromise with darkness.

Dr. Holland is a Christian minister, author, and community outreach chaplain. Ask for a free download of his song, “Intentions of the Heart” at psalmz103@gmail.com.