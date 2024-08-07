Harlan County happenings in August Published 10:29 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Summer is in full swing during the first two weeks of August, complete with high temperatures, sunny days and of course multiple events around Harlan County for people to enjoy.

According to City of Harlan Tourism’s Facebook page, Visit Harlan County, and Harlan Tourism’s website https://www.harlancountytrails.com, a number of happenings are coming soon featuring recreational activities such as horseback riding, baseball, golf, and off-road vehicle events.

On August 8, English Creek Stables will offer pony rides from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting. No reservations are necessary and there is no age limit.

“Get up close and personal with a horse encounter you won’t forget,” states a post on the Visit Harlan County Facebook page.

The very next day on August 9, don’t miss your chance to sample one of the most popular snacks in the area as Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck will make the trek from Corbin to the Harlan Center.

Fans of off-road events will want to mark their calendars for the Ken Crider Crawl at the Black Mountain Off Road Adventure Area near Evarts from August 9 – 11.

“Adventure tourism in Harlan County would not be what it is today without the tireless efforts and passion of Ken Crider,” states a post on Visit Harlan County. “Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area is paying respect to Ken’s memory in a way he would truly appreciate by hosting the first ever Ken Crider Crawl.”

Baseball Fans have something to look forward to with the Black Diamond Tournament’s Back to School Bash from August 10 – 11. For registration information and more, text 606-273-6098 or go to www.playappalachia.com.

Those looking for a way to have some fun while helping out a worthy cause may wish to check out the Tommy Lee Memorial Golf Scramble at the Harlan Country Club on Aug. 10. The event will start at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided. The event is held in honor of former Harlan County Court Clerk Tommy Lee with proceeds going to fund scholarships in Harlan County. The Tommy Lee Memorial Golf Scramble is presented by the Harlan Rotary Club and will take place at the Harlan Country Club at 1509, Ky Hwy 3001, in Cawood.

For more information on these and other events, go to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page or https://www.harlancountytrails.com.