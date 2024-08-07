Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for August 7 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (60-52) will take on William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers (63-49) at Truist Park on Wednesday, August 7. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

At +135, the Brewers are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Braves, who are listed at -159. Bookmakers have listed the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -159

Braves -159 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +135

Brewers +135 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Sale is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Sale will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (467 total runs).

The Braves are 24th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.206).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.