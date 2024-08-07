29 Kentucky coal counties share in $119,625

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

By Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that $119,625 will be provided to 29 Kentucky coal counties to help support local improvement projects, in an annual program based on a percentage of mine permit and acreage fees paid by surface coal mining companies in each county.  

Funds can be used for specific projects or for more general funding purposes based on each county’s needs. In previous years, the refunds have been used for maintaining and repairing county roads and bridges, improving county parks, maintenance expenses for county jails and animal shelters and more.  

“We are excited to announce that this is an increase of $15,000 from the refunds received last year,” said Gov. Beshear. “This money is a welcome resource for our communities and will be put to good use. Every dollar helps, and I am proud to be able to return a little bit back to those communities that have supported our nation for decades.” 

The recipients and amounts include:

Bell County Fiscal Court:  $22,337.50 

Boyd County Fiscal Court:  $125 

Breathitt County Fiscal Court:  $2,937.51 

Clay County Fiscal Court:  $1,583.33  

Daviess County Fiscal Court:  $375 

Elliott County Fiscal Court:  $250 

Floyd County Fiscal Court:  $7,066.67 

Harlan County Fiscal Court:  $15,904.17 

Henderson County Fiscal Court:  $900  

Hopkins County Fiscal Court:  $2,525 

Jackson County Fiscal Court:  $125 

Johnson County Fiscal Court:  $1,216.67 

Knott County Fiscal Court:  $12,279.18 

Knox County Fiscal Court:  $4,375 

Lawrence County Fiscal Court:  $250 

Leslie County Fiscal Court:  $1,462.50 

Letcher County Fiscal Court:  $6,608.34 

Magoffin County Fiscal Court:  $1,625 

Martin County Fiscal Court:  $1,541.67 

McCreary County Fiscal Court:  $250  

Morgan County Fiscal Court:  $750 

Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court:  $1,275  

Ohio County Fiscal Court:  $1,500 

Owsley County Fiscal Court:  $250 

Perry County Fiscal Court:  $3,920.85  

Pike County Fiscal Court:  $10,791.67 

Union County Fiscal Court:  $11,975 

Webster County Fiscal Court:  $625  

Whitley County Fiscal Court:  $4,800 

Last year, Kentucky’s coal-producing communities received more than $74 million in coal severance tax funds from fiscal year 2023, marking the most money allocated to these communities in 10 years. The money was distributed among 29 coal-producing counties and municipalities within those counties to support their economies and communities. 

