29 Kentucky coal counties share in $119,625
Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024
|
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that $119,625 will be provided to 29 Kentucky coal counties to help support local improvement projects, in an annual program based on a percentage of mine permit and acreage fees paid by surface coal mining companies in each county.
Funds can be used for specific projects or for more general funding purposes based on each county’s needs. In previous years, the refunds have been used for maintaining and repairing county roads and bridges, improving county parks, maintenance expenses for county jails and animal shelters and more.
“We are excited to announce that this is an increase of $15,000 from the refunds received last year,” said Gov. Beshear. “This money is a welcome resource for our communities and will be put to good use. Every dollar helps, and I am proud to be able to return a little bit back to those communities that have supported our nation for decades.”
The recipients and amounts include:
Bell County Fiscal Court: $22,337.50
Boyd County Fiscal Court: $125
Breathitt County Fiscal Court: $2,937.51
Clay County Fiscal Court: $1,583.33
Daviess County Fiscal Court: $375
Elliott County Fiscal Court: $250
Floyd County Fiscal Court: $7,066.67
Harlan County Fiscal Court: $15,904.17
Henderson County Fiscal Court: $900
Hopkins County Fiscal Court: $2,525
Jackson County Fiscal Court: $125
Johnson County Fiscal Court: $1,216.67
Knott County Fiscal Court: $12,279.18
Knox County Fiscal Court: $4,375
Lawrence County Fiscal Court: $250
Leslie County Fiscal Court: $1,462.50
Letcher County Fiscal Court: $6,608.34
Magoffin County Fiscal Court: $1,625
Martin County Fiscal Court: $1,541.67
McCreary County Fiscal Court: $250
Morgan County Fiscal Court: $750
Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court: $1,275
Ohio County Fiscal Court: $1,500
Owsley County Fiscal Court: $250
Perry County Fiscal Court: $3,920.85
Pike County Fiscal Court: $10,791.67
Union County Fiscal Court: $11,975
Webster County Fiscal Court: $625
Whitley County Fiscal Court: $4,800
Last year, Kentucky’s coal-producing communities received more than $74 million in coal severance tax funds from fiscal year 2023, marking the most money allocated to these communities in 10 years. The money was distributed among 29 coal-producing counties and municipalities within those counties to support their economies and communities.