29 Kentucky coal counties share in $119,625 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that $119,625 will be provided to 29 Kentucky coal counties to help support local improvement projects, in an annual program based on a percentage of mine permit and acreage fees paid by surface coal mining companies in each county.

Funds can be used for specific projects or for more general funding purposes based on each county’s needs. In previous years, the refunds have been used for maintaining and repairing county roads and bridges, improving county parks, maintenance expenses for county jails and animal shelters and more.

“We are excited to announce that this is an increase of $15,000 from the refunds received last year,” said Gov. Beshear. “This money is a welcome resource for our communities and will be put to good use. Every dollar helps, and I am proud to be able to return a little bit back to those communities that have supported our nation for decades.”

The recipients and amounts include:

Bell County Fiscal Court: $22,337.50

Boyd County Fiscal Court: $125

Breathitt County Fiscal Court: $2,937.51

Clay County Fiscal Court: $1,583.33

Daviess County Fiscal Court: $375

Elliott County Fiscal Court: $250

Floyd County Fiscal Court: $7,066.67

Harlan County Fiscal Court: $15,904.17

Henderson County Fiscal Court: $900

Hopkins County Fiscal Court: $2,525

Jackson County Fiscal Court: $125

Johnson County Fiscal Court: $1,216.67

Knott County Fiscal Court: $12,279.18

Knox County Fiscal Court: $4,375

Lawrence County Fiscal Court: $250

Leslie County Fiscal Court: $1,462.50

Letcher County Fiscal Court: $6,608.34

Magoffin County Fiscal Court: $1,625

Martin County Fiscal Court: $1,541.67

McCreary County Fiscal Court: $250

Morgan County Fiscal Court: $750

Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court: $1,275

Ohio County Fiscal Court: $1,500

Owsley County Fiscal Court: $250

Perry County Fiscal Court: $3,920.85

Pike County Fiscal Court: $10,791.67

Union County Fiscal Court: $11,975

Webster County Fiscal Court: $625

Whitley County Fiscal Court: $4,800

Last year, Kentucky’s coal-producing communities received more than $74 million in coal severance tax funds from fiscal year 2023, marking the most money allocated to these communities in 10 years. The money was distributed among 29 coal-producing counties and municipalities within those counties to support their economies and communities.