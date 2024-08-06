What channel is the Titans game on: 2024 TV and live stream info Published 6:40 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

For diehard Tennessee Titans fans, it’s important to never miss a game. So let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. Check out the article below for info on how to watch or live stream the Titans whenever they take the field in 2024, including a breakdown of the team’s upcoming schedule.

There’s plenty of ways to watch the NFL this season – sign up with our links to see the NFL on Fubo, Paramount+, Prime Video and more, and add-on NFL RedZone on Fubo so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

2024 Tennessee Titans TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream 1 Sun, Sep 8 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Fubo 2 Sun, Sep 15 vs. New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 3 Sun, Sep 22 vs. Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX Fubo 4 Mon, Sep 30 @ Miami Dolphins 7:30 PM ESPN Fubo 6 Sun, Oct 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 7 Sun, Oct 20 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 8 Sun, Oct 27 @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Fubo 9 Sun, Nov 3 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Fubo 10 Sun, Nov 10 @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM FOX Fubo 11 Sun, Nov 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 12 Sun, Nov 24 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 13 Sun, Dec 1 @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 14 Sun, Dec 8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 15 Sun, Dec 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Fubo 16 Sun, Dec 22 @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 17 Sun, Dec 29 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ | Fubo 18 Sun, Jan 5 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 PM TBD —

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial on Fubo, and add on NFL RedZone.

Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Titans will be facing the 21st-ranked schedule this year.

Tennessee will have the 25th-ranked schedule in the league, based on its opponents’ projected win total this season (137).

Our prediction formula, based on comparative team strength, gives the Titans three wins in 2024.

Tennessee had more wins last season than just three opponents they will play this year.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.