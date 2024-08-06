What channel is the Titans game on: 2024 TV and live stream info
Published 6:40 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024
For diehard Tennessee Titans fans, it’s important to never miss a game. So let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. Check out the article below for info on how to watch or live stream the Titans whenever they take the field in 2024, including a breakdown of the team’s upcoming schedule.
There’s plenty of ways to watch the NFL this season – sign up with our links to see the NFL on Fubo, Paramount+, Prime Video and more, and add-on NFL RedZone on Fubo so you don’t miss a single touchdown.
2024 Tennessee Titans TV Schedule
Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|1
|Sun, Sep 8
|@ Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|2
|Sun, Sep 15
|vs. New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|3
|Sun, Sep 22
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|4
|Mon, Sep 30
|@ Miami Dolphins
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|6
|Sun, Oct 13
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|7
|Sun, Oct 20
|@ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|8
|Sun, Oct 27
|@ Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|9
|Sun, Nov 3
|vs. New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|10
|Sun, Nov 10
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|11
|Sun, Nov 17
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|12
|Sun, Nov 24
|@ Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|13
|Sun, Dec 1
|@ Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|14
|Sun, Dec 8
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|15
|Sun, Dec 15
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|16
|Sun, Dec 22
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|17
|Sun, Dec 29
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|18
|Sun, Jan 5
|vs. Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|—
Schedule Insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Titans will be facing the 21st-ranked schedule this year.
- Tennessee will have the 25th-ranked schedule in the league, based on its opponents’ projected win total this season (137).
- Our prediction formula, based on comparative team strength, gives the Titans three wins in 2024.
- Tennessee had more wins last season than just three opponents they will play this year.
