Wesley King Nails, 78 Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, Wesley King Nails, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:40 pm. He was 78. His family was by his side. ‘Wes’, as he was called by those who knew him, was known for his love of sports, love of Country, his incredible work ethic and devotion to his family. Growing up in a very small town in the mountains of Eastern KY, Wes spent most of his childhood playing sports… baseball, basketball and found the sport that would land him a scholarship to the University of Kentucky in the 1960s, football! He was an offensive guard and offensive/defensive tackle for the University of Kentucky Wildcats from 1964-1967 under Coach Charlie Bradshaw. He was proud to be a part of the “Bradshaw Boys,” where he gained lifelong friends with a bond that could not be broken. Wes graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s degree and was a lifelong Wildcats football season-ticket holder where nothing gave him more joy than cheering on his beloved team in the stadium and of course tailgating with his former teammates before each game sharing stories of their glory days on the field! Wes was a proud American who felt immense honor to serve his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He served four and a half years during the Vietnam conflict where he was stationed in Livorno, Italy. He understood the sacrifice military men and women make to defend our country. He belonged to and supported organizations that made sure as Americans we understand why our Freedoms are vitally important and why they must be defended. This was very important to him, up to the very end. Wes was also known for his incredible work ethic. As a young boy Wes would find ways to make money. He mowed lawns, helped deliver milk but his favorite job was as a paper boy. He tells the story all the time that after getting paid for his paper route each week he’d go to the corner store and buy a chocolate long-john and a bottle of Coke! Every week! He felt a sense of pride, even at a young age, of earning his wages and enjoying the fruits of his labor! That same work ethic landed him a job at United Parcel Service following his military duty. He retired from UPS in 2001 after 28 years. Wes knew that hard work and dedication could help him climb the corporate ladder. He began as a package handler and was promoted to Supervisor at the hub in Lexington, KY. In 1984, he was promoted to Louisville, KY in management for the Overnight Air Operation. He was on special assignment to help at several ramp operations across the United States and Alaska. He was a key instructor at the UPS National Air Schools and was a talented trainer and coach for UPS. To this day, those we encounter who worked for him and knew him describe his witty sense of humor, fairness to all and ability train and promote his employees up that same corporate ladder he successfully climbed. Wesley was preceded in death by his two sisters Priscilla Nails and Beverly Collins, his parents Rev. W. W. Nails and Mary Evelyn Nails; brother-in-law Ken Sutphin; and nephew Kenneth (Diane) Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53-years, Wanda Smith Nails; their daughter Jessica (Mark) Watkins; granddaughter Kennedy Watkins; grandson Gavin Watkins; Sister-in-law Stella Fay Sutphin; nephew J. W. (Bobbi) Collins; nieces Sandra (John) O’Dell, Kim (Philip) Alves, Maria (Jeff) Snodgrass, and Vanessa (Ben) Mayes and many great-nieces and nephews. Wes was a God-fearing Christian who loved the Lord and his family deeply. He strived to be a ‘man after God’s Own heart’ each day on this earth. He was a very generous soul who took care of many. He always felt a deep desire to help others which was admired by those who knew him. A service to honor Wesley’s life will be at 11:00am Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Stoess Funeral Home 6534 W. Hwy 22 Crestwood, KY 40014 and burial, immediately following the service, in Floydsburg Cemetery 5600 Old Floydsburg Rd Crestwood, KY 40014. Visitation will be 5:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, August 9, 2024 and from 10:00am-11:00am Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, if you prefer to donate to a cause near and dear to Wesley’s heart, taking care of those less fortunate, donations in memory of Wesley Nails can be made to: Christian Care Communities, Inc. 12710 Townepark Way Louisville, KY 40243-1596 Phone: (502)-254-4200 (tel:5022544200) Toll free: 1-(800)-662-1738 (tel:18006621738) https://www.christiancarecommunities.org/a-legacy-of-caring/ (https://www.christiancarecommunities.org/a-legacy-of-caring/) (Christian Care Communities was established in 1884 here in Louisville, KY, a home that would care for widows and orphans from Christian Churches across Kentucky. A home where they would find protection, care and friends.) Wesley King Nails 1946-2024