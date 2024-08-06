How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6 Published 7:06 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Bryce Elder and Colin Rea are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers play on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are seventh-best in MLB play with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .406 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (467 total).

The Braves rank 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Elder (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Elder is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Elder will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Chris Sale Kyle Freeland

