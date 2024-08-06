How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Published 7:06 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Bryce Elder and Colin Rea are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers play on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are seventh-best in MLB play with 138 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .406 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (467 total).
- The Braves rank 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Elder (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Elder is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Elder will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Meyer
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Valente Bellozo
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|–
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Cal Quantrill
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
