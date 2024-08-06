How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 6

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego Padres (61-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.95 ERA)

Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.95 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.42 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA)

Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (0-0, 0 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (54-58) at Miami Marlins (42-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81 ERA)

Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-4, 3.99 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (57-57) at Washington Nationals (51-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.54 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.54 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 0 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (49-63) at New York Yankees (67-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (11-5, 3.2 ERA)

Luis Gil (11-5, 3.2 ERA) Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Baltimore Orioles (67-46) at Toronto Blue Jays (51-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-10, 4.02 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (8-10, 4.02 ERA) Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (13-4, 3.86 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (62-49) at Atlanta Braves (60-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Bryce Elder (2-4, 5.67 ERA)

Bryce Elder (2-4, 5.67 ERA) Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.59 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (57-54) at St. Louis Cardinals (57-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.72 ERA)

Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.72 ERA) Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (63-48) at Chicago Cubs (55-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 3.09 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (8-2, 3.09 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (10-7, 4.65 ERA)

Houston Astros (57-55) at Texas Rangers (54-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0 ERA)

Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0 ERA) Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (10-5, 3.56 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (60-51) at Kansas City Royals (63-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (13-5, 2.57 ERA)

Seth Lugo (13-5, 2.57 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.13 ERA)

New York Mets (59-53) at Colorado Rockies (41-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.64 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.64 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-4, 3.93 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (53-60) at Seattle Mariners (59-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (9-10, 3.43 ERA)

Luis Castillo (9-10, 3.43 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-5, 6.18 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-88) at Oakland Athletics (47-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (2-10, 5.64 ERA)

Ross Stripling (2-10, 5.64 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (66-46) at Los Angeles Dodgers (66-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 5.87 ERA)

Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 5.87 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-7, 3.36 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.