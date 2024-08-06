How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024
In a Tuesday MLB slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 6
San Diego Padres (61-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.95 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.42 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (0-0, 0 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (54-58) at Miami Marlins (42-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-4, 3.99 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (57-57) at Washington Nationals (51-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.54 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 0 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (49-63) at New York Yankees (67-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (11-5, 3.2 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (67-46) at Toronto Blue Jays (51-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-10, 4.02 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (13-4, 3.86 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (62-49) at Atlanta Braves (60-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder (2-4, 5.67 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.59 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (57-54) at St. Louis Cardinals (57-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.72 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 4.91 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (63-48) at Chicago Cubs (55-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 3.09 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (10-7, 4.65 ERA)
Houston Astros (57-55) at Texas Rangers (54-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (10-5, 3.56 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (60-51) at Kansas City Royals (63-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (13-5, 2.57 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.13 ERA)
New York Mets (59-53) at Colorado Rockies (41-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.64 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-4, 3.93 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (53-60) at Seattle Mariners (59-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (9-10, 3.43 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-5, 6.18 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-88) at Oakland Athletics (47-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (2-10, 5.64 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (66-46) at Los Angeles Dodgers (66-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 5.87 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-7, 3.36 ERA)
