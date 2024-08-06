Christal K. Snyder, 71 Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Christal K. Snyder, 71 of Gay, WV passed away August 6, 2024 at Miletree Center in Spencer following an extended illness.

She was born March 23, 1953 in Shields, KY, daughter of the late Roy and Grace Clem McQueen. She retired from Jackson General Hospital as a Ward Clerk but was employed there as a CAN prior to becoming a ward clerk. She enjoyed crocheting, working puzzles and listening to country. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Snyder; son, Kirby Whited and his wife April; grandchildren, Jordan Whited, Emery Whited and Alexia Whited; brother, Tony McQueen and brother-in-law, Fred Rogers. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Nella (Clayton) Wilson, Suzette Rogers, Jerry McQueen, Jimmy McQueen, Elden McQueen, Earl McQueen and Harold McQueen.

In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and no public service. Her final resting place will be in the Eden Cemetery, Keokee Mountain, VA.

Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com