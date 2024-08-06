Blood shortage affecting Kentucky Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

The two major organizations that collect blood donations in Kentucky, the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center, are continuing to warn of a blood shortage affecting the state.

Since July 1, the Red Cross says their national blood supply has fallen by more than 25 percent to what they term “dangerous levels,” and blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

The Red Cross, which serves the western third of Kentucky, has declared an emergency blood shortage. To find a blood drive near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Blood Center, which serves more than 70 hospitals in Central and Eastern Kentucky, is low on several blood types and needs donors this week, according to spokesman Eric Lindsey.

“We are currently in low supply of O-, A-, B+ and B- types,” he noted, “but our overall blood profile needs a boost. We have seen decreasing donations in recent weeks, as we often do during the summer months when donations typically dip for a number of reasons, that has put a strain on the overall blood supply.”

To find out more about the Kentucky Blood Center, including its service area. upcoming blood drives and locations, you can go to kybloodcenter.org.