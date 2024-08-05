Totz man facing drug trafficking charge Published 10:57 am Monday, August 5, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substance.

Devin Keefer, 38, of Totz, was arrested on July 31, by the Evarts City Police Department.

According to a press release, the Evarts City Police Department executed a search warrant at a location in the Totz community with the assistance of the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on July 31. The search located more than one pound of suspected methamphetamine and cash including U.S. currency and other currencies at the residence.

Keefer was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally charged with probation violation (three counts). Keefer was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Wilburn Caudill, 55, of Closeplint, was arrested on Aug. 1, by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with parole violation. Caudill was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jessica Rogers, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on Aug. 1, by the Office of Probation and Parole. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Rogers was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Bobby Freeman, 32, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 2. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and failure to appear. Freeman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Britney Freeman, 30, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 2. She was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Gary Kirby, 39, of Evarts, was arrested on July 31, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of weapon on school property, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Kirby was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.