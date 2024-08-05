July voter registration has biggest increase since 2022 Published 8:00 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that 14,502 Kentuckians registered to vote in July, which his office describes as the biggest increase since 2022.

“Kentuckians are signing up to vote in big numbers, because they trust the integrity of our elections,” Adams said.

In the same month, 5,675 were removed from the rolls – 3,659 deceased voters, 817 people convicted of felonies, 562 duplicate registrations, 494 who moved out of state, 101 who voluntarily de-registered and 42 judged to be mentally incompetent.

While the presidential election appeared to motivate the surge in registration, the continued decline in Democratic registrations suggests that the boost did not result from excitement about the Democratic Party’s changing its presidential candidate to VP Kamala Harris.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,628,029 voters. Republican registration rose by 6,221 voters, a .38 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,506,394 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 579 voters, a .04 percent decrease. There are 370,513 voters registered as Independent or under other political affiliations, 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration jumped by 3,784 voters, a 1.03 percent increase.

If you have not yet done so, there is still plenty of time to register to vote for the Nov. 5 General Election, as the deadline is Oct. 7 at 4:00 p.m., local time. You can register at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/, 24 hours a day seven days a week, or at your local county clerk’s office during regular business hours..

Among the races that will be on the ballot this year are President of the United States, all six of Kentucky’s U.S. House seats, the odd-numbered districts in the Kentucky Senate, all 100 Kentucky House seats, some Commonwealth’s Attorneys, one Kentucky Supreme Court seat (the district covering central Kentucky), one position on the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Western Kentucky, one district judge’s race and a proposed constitutional amendment on school choice.