How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4 Published 1:07 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

The Atlanta Braves versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Orlando Arcia and Jake Burger.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.2 per game).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9 to lead MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Friday, July 12, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Fried has 10 quality starts this season.

Fried has put up 15 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away – – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill

