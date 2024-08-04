Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for August 4 Published 1:25 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (60-50) will host Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins (41-70) at Truist Park on Sunday, August 4, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves, at -303, are favored in this game, while the Marlins are underdogs at +240. The over/under for this matchup has been set at 8.5.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -303

Braves -303 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +240

Marlins +240 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Friday, July 12 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Fried has recorded 10 quality starts this year.

Fried has put up 15 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are sixth-best in MLB play with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Atlanta ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.2 per game).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.191).

