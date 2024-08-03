How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3 Published 7:06 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 137 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .409.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.188).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (0-0) in his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away – –

