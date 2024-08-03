How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:21 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 3

Toronto Blue Jays (51-59) at New York Yankees (65-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (11-7, 4.34 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (11-7, 4.34 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (9-8, 3.93 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (56-54) at Chicago Cubs (54-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.35 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.35 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.97 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (62-47) at Washington Nationals (49-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.79 ERA)

DJ Herz (1-4, 4.79 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.08 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (62-49) at Detroit Tigers (52-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.81 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-51) at Pittsburgh Pirates (55-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.3 ERA)

Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.3 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.51 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (58-50) at Texas Rangers (52-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73 ERA)

Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-85) at Minnesota Twins (60-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (10-5, 3.76 ERA)

Bailey Ober (10-5, 3.76 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.23 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (55-56) at Cincinnati Reds (52-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.97 ERA)

Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.97 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (65-46) at Cleveland Guardians (67-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 8.1 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (0-0, 8.1 ERA) Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (6-7, 4.11 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (55-54) at Houston Astros (57-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.95 ERA)

Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.95 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (4-7, 4.18 ERA)

Miami Marlins (40-70) at Atlanta Braves (60-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.54 ERA)

Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.54 ERA) Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-2, 4.74 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (41-70) at San Diego Padres (59-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (2-5, 5.2 ERA)

Martín Pérez (2-5, 5.2 ERA) Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 0 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-47) at Oakland Athletics (46-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-6, 4.47 ERA)

Mitch Spence (7-6, 4.47 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95 ERA)

New York Mets (58-51) at Los Angeles Angels (47-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.69 ERA)

José Soriano (6-7, 3.69 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (5-1, 3.52 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (65-44) at Seattle Mariners (58-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.46 ERA)

Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.46 ERA) Phillies Starter: Orion Kerkering (2-2, 2.21 ERA)

