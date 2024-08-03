Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for August 3 Published 5:24 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

Grant Holmes will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (60-49) on Saturday, August 3 versus the Miami Marlins (40-70), who will answer with Kyle Tyler. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves (-250), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Marlins (+195) The total for this matchup has been set at 9.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +195

Marlins +195 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Holmes (0-0) in his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth in MLB play with 137 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Atlanta is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (464 total).

The Braves are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.45 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.188).

