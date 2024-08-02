Perry enjoying environment at UK Published 8:00 am Friday, August 2, 2024

Freshman guard Travis Perry has found a “fun environment” on coach Mark Pope’s first Kentucky team and noted it is easy to see “how much it really means to have the word Kentucky” on the chest not only for his new teammates but for returning players who played in The Basketball Tournament.

Perry and his current teammates were on the front row in Rupp Arena for three TBT games interacting with the former players and fans.

“It was just awesome to get to be in there, feel the atmosphere, feel the environment and get a little bit of a taste of what it’s gonna be like when we’re playing out there,” Perry said.

The former Lyon County star said the team has been working out four days a week in the weight room and he says the technology at UK helps identify any weaknesses a player might have.

“We have so much great technology,” Perry said.

He thinks he has added both weight and strength not only from the workouts but from “so much good food” he eats regularly.

“If you’re in Lyon County, you get a good workout and get a good lift in. Go get some McDonald’s. It’s about your only option,” he said. “Here you go get some nice lean pieces of chicken. Great protein, great rice. It’s just such a difference from being high school athletes and college athletes.”

Coach Mark Pope also emphasizes often what playing at Kentucky means.

“Coach Pope does a great job of instilling that in us,” Perry said. “He’s in here at 6 a.m. every day. He’s here late at night. He’s always there to help (you know what) being a guy that represents what Kentucky basketball is really about.”