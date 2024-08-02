How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2 Published 10:06 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Marcell Ozuna and Jake Burger — two hot hitters — expected to produce at the plate.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are sixth-best in MLB play with 136 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (459 total runs).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.

Atlanta has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.2 K/9 to pace MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.

Schwellenbach is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Schwellenbach will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Frankie Montás

