Elder Abuse Prosecution Manual distributed by AG’s office Published 8:00 am Friday, August 2, 2024

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control has released the revised 2024 Elder Abuse Prosecution Manual, which was first published in 2006.

The comprehensive resource includes best practices for prosecuting cases related to personal, financial and medical abuse, neglect and exploitation of older Kentuckians.

“Kentucky’s seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. The tireless work of prosecutors across Kentucky is essential to protecting senior citizens from abuse, neglect and exploitation,” Coleman stated. “I’m grateful to the team in our Office who assembled this incredible resource and look forward to the continued collaboration that will keep seniors safe.”

The 256-page Elder Abuse Prosecution Manual is being distributed to all 57 Commonwealth’s Attorney Offices across the state, as well as to all 120 County Attorney Offices.

Coleman has described the abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults as a serious issue in Kentucky. The AG’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control received nearly 1,300 referrals in 2023 from the Adult Abuse Hotline and other sources.

“AARP Kentucky commends Attorney General Russell Coleman and his dedicated team for elevating awareness of and fighting elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation. Older Kentuckians have earned the right to live without fear of abuse and exploitation,” said AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President, Gary W. Adkins.

The AARP was formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons.

Executive Director of the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control Matthew Kleinert led the effort in collaboration with Deputy Executive Director David Startsman and Executive Director of the Attorney General’s Office of Victims Advocacy Robyn Diez d’Aux. The original Manual was published in 2006.

To report suspected provider fraud, call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384) or complete their online Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Complaint Form.

Here is a link to where you can read the entire 2024 Elder Abuse Prosecution Manual.